Gender parity in management ‘well behind’ where firms should be

by Ashleigh Webber
by Ashleigh Webber The Chartered Management Institute survey found only 41% of management positions are held by women
The Chartered Management Institute survey found only 41% of management positions are held by women
Men still dominate management and leadership positions, and less than two-thirds of employers make an effort to ensure that women and men receive an equal voice in meetings and decision making. This is according to the Chartered Management Institute (CMI) which, on International Women’s Day, has published research that reveals organisation-led support for women’s career progression is still lacking. The CMI’s survey of 1,183 UK managers found that only 41% of management positions are held by women, despite women making up 48% of the working population. Only 61% met the “most basic 21st century workplace expectation” for managers and senior leaders to ensure that women and men received an equal voice in decision-making, and just 49% have senior leaders that actively and visibly champion gender equality. Only a third have mentoring and sponsorship opportunities in place for women, while only 22% admit that managers and senior leaders actively seek out and advocate women for key projects, roles and promotions. CMI chief executive Anne Francke said the survey results “don’t support the rhetoric” employers promote around gender equality.

“Our research shows a very real gap between perception and reality,” she said. “There is no reason why, in this day and age, women should be any differently represented in management and senior workplace positions compared to their male colle
Ashleigh is editor at OHW+ and part of the Personnel Today editorial team. She covers all aspects of HR, recruitment and employment issues for Personnel Today, as well as occupational health and wellbeing for OHW+.

