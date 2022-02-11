Accountants too busy to seek help for stress and burnout

To continue reading please register or login to your OHW+ account.

Fifty-six per cent of accountants surveyed on behalf of Caba – a mental health and wellbeing charity that supports the chartered accountancy profession – said they felt stressed and burnt out, compared with 41% of employees across a wider range of professions and sectors. Seventy-nine per cent identified stress and poor mental health as a major problem within accountancy, with the reasons for this being heavy workload (87%), long working hours (72%) and the complexity of their work, which has no room for error (63%). Although almost half (49%) of the 795 accountants polled noted that their organisation had increased the level of wellbeing support offered during the pandemic, this was scarcely used. Many had not utilised an employer-provided counselling helpline (86%), mental health app or tool (63%), or any mental health days provided by their organisation (46%). Sixty-nine per cent had not sought support outside of work either. The reasons given for this reluctance to use employer-provided support included not having time (36%), not considering their condition to be severe enough (32%) and the belief that that it would not help (23%). Accountants appeared more willing to participate in more “informal” activities to improve their wellbeing, Caba found. Eighty-six per cent had followed advice to take more regular breaks, take a proper lunchbreak, or go for a walk.