Accountants too busy to seek help for stress and burnout

Workload, long hours and work complexity have contributed to more than half of accountants suffering with stress and burnout, yet many also feeling too busy to access mental health support or sceptical as to whether it will make any difference. Fifty-six per cent of accountants surveyed on behalf of Caba – a mental health and wellbeing charity that supports the chartered accountancy profession – said they felt stressed and burnt out, compared with 41% of employees across a wider range of professions and sectors. Seventy-nine per cent identified stress and poor mental health as a major problem within accountancy, with the reasons for this being heavy workload (87%), long working hours (72%) and the complexity of their work, which has no room for error (63%). Although almost half (49%) of the 795 accountants polled noted that their organisation had increased the level of wellbeing support offered during the pandemic, this was scarcely used. Many had not utilised an employer-provided counselling helpline (86%), mental health app or tool (63%), or any mental health days provided by their organisation (46%). Sixty-nine per cent had not sought support outside of work either. The reasons given for this reluctance to use employer-provided support included not having time (36%), not considering their condition to be severe enough (32%) and the belief that that it would not help (23%). Accountants appeared more willing to participate in more "informal" activities to improve their wellbeing, Caba found. Eighty-six per cent had followed advice to take more regular breaks, take a proper lunchbreak, or go for a walk.
Ashleigh Webber

Ashleigh is editor at OHW+ and part of the Personnel Today editorial team. She covers all aspects of HR, recruitment and employment issues for Personnel Today, as well as occupational health and wellbeing for OHW+.
