Tesla faces California court fight over race discrimination

The state's Department of Fair Employment and Housing (DFEH) said it found that Tesla kept black workers in the lowest level roles in the company, and paid them less than white colleagues. It denied black workers training and promotions and disciplined them more stringently than other workers and gave black workers more physically demanding roles in the company's plants. There was also evidence heard by investigators that the company retaliated against black workers who formally complained to HR. Managers and other colleagues used racist slurs to intimidate black staff and ignored complaints about the use of language. There was also an incident where swastikas and other racist symbols were displayed in common areas which were not rapidly disposed of – which had first come to light after a jury award of $137m (£101m) to former worker Owen Diaz who had complained of “daily racist epithets” over a two-year period. The department has asked the court to end unequal treatment of black employees and contractors and to pay damages to the workers and the state authorities. It also said Tesla should reinstate workers who had been dismissed on unfair grounds. The car firm called the filing of the lawsuit “misguided” and “a narrative spun by the DFEH and a handful of plaintiff firms to generate publicity”.Tesla, which had previously warned