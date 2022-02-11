Dyson faces supply chain labour abuse claim

To continue reading please register or login to your OHW+ account.

A Channel 4 News investigation has found that workers employed at ATA Industrial, a division of ATA IMS, were forced to live in unsanitary and crowded accommodation with up to 80 people sharing a room. Many of them were allegedly refused annual leave and worked for over 18 months without taking a break of longer than a single day, according to Leigh Day which is representing the workers. Oliver Holland, a partner at legal outfit Leigh Day, said they “lived under the constant threat of punishment and persecution by the factory management if they didn’t adhere to what they wanted them to do.” The workers originally alerted SE Asia labour rights activist Andy Hall about working conditions making Dyson products leading to an investigation by US Customs and Border Protection. Channel 4 News was told by Dyson that it did investigate Hall’s claims promptly and had conducted five audits of ATA, but no significant issues were found, and problems were quickly remedied.Last June, a report about conditions at ATA appeared in a UK newspaper. Dyson denied the claims calling the report “false and defamatory” and subject to a legal complaint. But following the report ATA sought to identify the whistleblowers, some of whom had their mobile phones seized. The workers are accusing Dyson of negligence, which it denies. In November last year Dyson terminated its contract with ATA Industrial fo