Dyson faces supply chain labour abuse claim

To continue reading please register or login to your OHW+ account.Legal action is being taken by more than 12 Malaysia-based workers making components for Dyson over labour abuses by a local supplier. A Channel 4 News investigation has found that workers employed at ATA Industrial, a division of ATA IMS, were forced to live in unsanitary and crowded accommodation with up to 80 people sharing a room. Many of them were allegedly refused annual leave and worked for over 18 months without taking a break of longer than a single day, according to Leigh Day which is representing the workers. Oliver Holland, a partner at legal outfit Leigh Day, said they “lived under the constant threat of punishment and persecution by the factory management if they didn’t adhere to what they wanted them to do.” The workers originally alerted SE Asia labour rights activist Andy Hall about working conditions making Dyson products leading to an investigation by US Customs and Border Protection. Channel 4 News was told by Dyson that it did investigate Hall’s claims promptly and had conducted five audits of ATA, but no significant issues were found, and problems were quickly remedied.
Adam McCulloch is a freelance writer and production editor who has worked in sectors including travel, aviation, agriculture, music, theatre and social work. He also works for a national newspaper