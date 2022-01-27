AnxietyResearchDepressionStressMental health conditions

Less than half rate UK firms’ mental health support as ‘good’

by Ashleigh Webber
by Ashleigh Webber Shutterstock
Shutterstock

To continue reading please register or login to your OHW+ account.

Only two in five UK workers think their employer provides a good level of mental health support, despite the increased attention given to employee wellbeing during the pandemic. According to UK data taken from insurance firm AXA’s annual Mind Health and Wellbeing study, only 40% of individuals said their employer provided “good” support, with managers in particular at the highest risk of poor mental health (one in four). The study, which looked at the mental health of 11,000 people in 11 countries across Europe and Asia, also found that the UK has the highest prevalence of mental health conditions in Europe, with 37% of UK survey respondents experiencing at least one mental health condition, and 24% reporting that they were “struggling”. Fifty one per cent of UK respondents felt stressed, 19% had depression and 8% had anxiety.  Sixty-three per cent felt it had been difficult to "wind down" in the week before the survey. Those in the UK were, along with France, most likely to react badly in difficult moments, getting angry with themselves or others, drinking more alcohol or acting recklessly. The UK also counts relatively few people as "flourishing", ranking behind only Hong Kong and Japan in AXA's index. The survey results also highlighted the challenges surrounding the provision of mental health support. Fewer than one in four people (23%) felt the NHS provided enough support for people with mental health conditions. Forty-six per cent disagreed that the UK’s public healthcare system provided the necessary mental health support. AXA concluded that organisations that  prioritise mental health support can make a real difference to employees’ wellbeing, with the study finding that those who felt supported at work were 1.6 times more likely to be happy and almost twice as likely to be “flourishing”.

Supporting mental health

Avatar

Ashleigh is editor at OHW+ (Occupational Health and Wellbeing Plus) and part of the Personnel Today editorial team. She covers all aspects of HR, recruitment and employment issues for Personnel Today, as well as occupational health and wellbeing for OHW+. Prior to joining Personnel Today she covered the logistics and transport sectors.

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

You may also like

Workplace return will boost mental health, say third...

Multiple long-term conditions more associated with chronic pain

‘Avoid clinical language to get construction workers to...

Guidance highlights signs of hidden eating disorders

Guidance outlines role of health professionals in addressing...

Lack of sleep affecting patient care, warn NHS...

Two-thirds of doctors feeling overwhelmed

Burnout spiralling among customer-facing workers

Chronic conditions keeping people out of work in...

Two in five don’t trust their employer to...