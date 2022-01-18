Right to workOnboardingLatest NewsLearning & developmentOnline recruitment

Staff will need training for digital right-to-work checks

by Ashleigh Webber
by Ashleigh Webber Employers may need to check that a photograph is a true likeness of the candidate via video call
Shutterstock
Employers may need to check that a photograph is a true likeness of the candidate via video call
Shutterstock

To continue reading please register or login to your OHW+ account.

Employers will need to offer training to staff to ensure they comply with the rules for digital right-to-work checks this spring. From 6 April, a new permanent system for digital checks of candidates’ right to work in the UK will be introduced, allowing employers to verify candidates’ eligibility to work, via a third party, without having to check physical documents. Recruitment bodies that campaigned for digital checks to be made permanent have said they helped organisations place workers in roles quickly and easily. However, an update to the Home Office’s employer guidance this week suggests that organisations will have to provide training and guidance to staff involved in arranging identity and right-to-work verification. It says this training should cover, for example, what information they must obtain from the third-party to confirm a candidate’s identity; what the information can be used for; and what other requirements they still need to fulfil to establish eligibility to work.

Right to work

How should employers carry out right to work in the UK checks for EEA nationals from 1 July 2021?

Right to work checks: What has changed?

Managing job offers and getting ready to we

Avatar

Ashleigh is editor at OHW+ (Occupational Health and Wellbeing Plus) and part of the Personnel Today editorial team. She covers all aspects of HR, recruitment and employment issues for Personnel Today, as well as occupational health and wellbeing for OHW+. Prior to joining Personnel Today she covered the logistics and transport sectors.

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

You may also like

Permanent digital system for right to work checks...

Employment law in 2022: Eight action points for...

Immigration tribunal delays increase by 33%

Home Office’s pre-settled status move could add to...

More seasonal workers needed to avoid food crisis,...

More visas for the ‘brightest and the best’...

Butchers could be next in line for temporary...

Why it’s time for youth mobility visas for...

Dominic Raab: ‘Give asylum seekers wider rights to...

Global talent: UK sponsorship reform is long overdue...