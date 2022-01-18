Staff will need training for digital right-to-work checks

a new permanent system for digital checks of candidates’ right to work in the UK will be introduced, allowing employers to verify candidates’ eligibility to work, via a third party, without having to check physical documents. Recruitment bodies that campaigned for digital checks to be made permanent have said they helped organisations place workers in roles quickly and easily. However, an update to the Home Office’s employer guidance this week suggests that organisations will have to provide training and guidance to staff involved in arranging identity and right-to-work verification. It says this training should cover, for example, what information they must obtain from the third-party to confirm a candidate’s identity; what the information can be used for; and what other requirements they still need to fulfil to establish eligibility to work.Employers will need to offer training to staff to ensure they comply with the rules for digital right-to-work checks this spring. From 6 April,