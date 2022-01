To continue reading please register or login to your OHW+ account.

1. Inclusive mental health support

2. Greater support for women

3. Hybrid working

Kelly Metcalf Kelly Metcalf is head of diversity, inclusion and wellbeing at Fujitsu.

Employees have been more vocal about their working experiences over the past 21 months, be it burnout, mental health, working hours, or just about their personal life overall. But 2022 will be about constructing new ways of supporting everyone; not just the select few. Take mental health. Organisations often find that men are less open with this topic. What’s more, groups of people are often impacted by mental health in different ways. Reports suggest that black people are four times more likely to be detained under the Mental Health Act than white people, while older, south Asian women are an at-risk group for suicide. It's therefore essential that organisations design inclusive and equitable initiatives, such as implementing ‘human-less’ alternatives to mental health first aiders – like an app or video archive that provides mental health tips. What’s more, now is the time to “open up the floor” and create safe-space roundtables where colleagues can all learn from different minority groups.Research shows that more women were furloughed than men, and mothers and women from minority ethnic groups have also been especially impacted. Moreover, the World Economic Forum noted that the time taken to close the global gender gap has increased from 99.5 years to 135.6 years. This is a significant jump, further reinforcing why attrition for women should remain a core focus. On the road to business recovery, in 2022, organisations will be looking at ways to appeal to a diverse pool of talent. Diverse teams allow for more innovation and productivity – so when women are no longer vastly underrepresented, including in senior positions, organisations can kick-start an effective and long-lasting culture shift. This is particularly important for the tech sector where harnessing innovation is a “must”. Yet as the sector is gender under-represented, if these organisations do not take on board these new considerations, they’ll quickly fall behind competitors that do.