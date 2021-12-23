BrewDog to expand HR in response to work culture allegations

alleged that a cult of personality characterised the firm's leadership, that health and safety was inadequate, employee mental health was under threat and staff were too fearful to speak out. Chief executive James Watt publicly apologised for the company's employment practices at the time. BrewDog hired former Asda chief executive Allan Leighton as its new non-executive chairman, in part to mentor Watt to become a better leader following the claims. It also commissioned a review carried out by consultancy Wiser that has now reported that there is a “distinct gap of perception” between former employees and current employees. Leighton and deputy chair Blythe Jack, announcing the completion of the review, told employees in a letter they had “never seen such a deep dive into an organisation’s culture”, with the review being taken “extremely seriously”.In response to a review into its allegedly ‘toxic’ work culture, Scottish craft beer giant BrewDog has committed to a major increase in HR resources. About 70 former employees of the company in June