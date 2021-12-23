HR transformationWorkplace cultureLatest NewsHealth and safetyMental health

BrewDog to expand HR in response to work culture allegations

by Adam McCulloch
by Adam McCulloch Brewdog has been at the centre of allegations of a toxic workplace culture
DenisMArt / Shutterstock.com
Brewdog has been at the centre of allegations of a toxic workplace culture
DenisMArt / Shutterstock.com

To continue reading please register or login to your OHW+ account.

In response to a review into its allegedly ‘toxic’ work culture, Scottish craft beer giant BrewDog has committed to a major increase in HR resources. About 70 former employees of the company in June alleged that a cult of personality characterised the firm's leadership, that health and safety was inadequate, employee mental health was under threat and staff were too fearful to speak out. Chief executive James Watt publicly apologised for the company's employment practices at the time. BrewDog hired former Asda chief executive Allan Leighton as its new non-executive chairman, in part to mentor Watt to become a better leader following the claims. It also commissioned a review carried out by consultancy Wiser that has now reported that there is a “distinct gap of perception” between former employees and current employees. Leighton and deputy chair Blythe Jack, announcing the completion of the review, told employees in a letter they had “never seen such a deep dive into an organisation’s culture”, with the review being taken “extremely seriously”. They wrote: “Having read the review, we don’t subscribe to the characterisation of the company set out in the open letter and we know from having spoken to numerous crew members, neither do many of you.” It added: “A second major theme is there is a distinct gap in terms of perception between former crew and those still with the business, what strikes us from reading the review is that it was durin
Avatar

Adam McCulloch is a freelance writer and production editor who has worked in sectors including travel, aviation, agriculture, music, theatre and social work. He also works for a national newspaper

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

You may also like

Wetherspoon appoints bar staff to board of directors

Scottish government airs support for ‘right to disconnect’

How to let employees go remotely – and...

Hybrid working: How HR can lead business from...

‘Wokeful’? No, Armed Forces’ diversity is woeful says...

How to take action on toxic workplace culture

MoD sets out plan to overhaul male-dominated armed...

Hybrid working, attrition and culture: The role of...

Ellie Simmonds: Be intrigued to learn how to...

Flying high: Lawrence Hughes talks to Oven-Ready HR