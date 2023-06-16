Nearly half of UK employees feel stressed and at risk of burnout

Almost half of UK employees (43%) feel stressed about everyday life, with a combination of work pressures (61%), toxic cultures (42%) and poor leadership (43%) all heightening their risk of burnout, according to a study by a health and benefits consultancy.

The Health on Demand research by Mercer Marsh Benefits surveyed more than 17,500 employees in 16 markets across the globe, of which 1,046 were in the UK.

Worryingly, nearly a third (32%) admitted to not having access to any employee benefits at all and two-thirds (66%) had struggled into work when physically unwell.

Beyond work stressors, nearly a third (30%) of the UK employees polled said were concerned about affording healthcare, with women (36%) and single mothers in particular (47%) significantly more likely to lack confidence that they could afford needed healthcare than men (25%).

Just half (51%) said they felt free to speak their mind within their organisation without fear of negative consequences.

More optimistically, the findings highlighted a positive correlation between higher levels of benefits and employee satisfaction.

Employees who received 10 or more benefits were more likely to believe that their employer cared about their health and wellbeing. They were, in turn, less likely to move to a different employer and were also more confident they could as a result afford the healthcare their family needed.

Hervé Balzano, global leader at Mercer Marsh Benefits, said: “In recent years, employees’ health and wellbeing have been put under pressure by multiple crises – ranging from economic and geopolitical conflicts to the global pandemic.

“Our research shows how these challenges, along with multiple pressure points facing healthcare systems, have brought to light significant gaps in protection for workforces. This is particularly true among groups such as low-paid workers, caregivers, and women.

“The findings from Health on Demand clearly show that by providing comprehensive benefits, employers can address these risks, protect their employees and ultimately create a foundation for them to thrive at work and beyond,” he added.