Artificial intelligenceLatest NewsCareer developmentLearning & development

Ikea upskills workers in interior design as AI handles calls

by Jo Faragher
by Jo Faragher Call centre workers are learning how to advise customers on interior design
Alex Segre / Alamy Stock Photo
Call centre workers are learning how to advise customers on interior design
Alex Segre / Alamy Stock Photo

Furniture giant Ikea is training up thousands of call centre workers to become interior design advisers as artificial intelligence takes over their queries.

The chain, owned by Ingka Group, has trained 8,500 workers as advisers since 2021, according to a report in Reuters.

An AI customer service bot called Billie then answers common customer questions, and has handled 47% of queries to its call centres in the past two years.

Ulrika Biesert, global people and culture manager at Ingka Group, said the company was committed to “strengthening co-workers’ employability in Ingka, through lifelong learning and development and reskilling, and to accelerate the creation of new jobs”.

Ikea’s reskilling of workers comes as a number of reports suggest that workers are worried about AI replacing their roles – a recent report by Goldman Sachs suggested that generative AI tools such as ChatGPT could replace as many as 300 million jobs.

Biesert said that a reduction in headcount at Ikea was “not what we’re seeing right now”.

Her predictions are more in line with those from a survey by Experis, an IT recruitment business, which revealed that 54% of employers think AI technologies will actually have a positive impact on staff headcount.

L&D job opportunities on Personnel Today


Browse more L&D jobs

Jo Faragher

Jo Faragher has been an employment and business journalist for 20 years. She regularly contributes to Personnel Today and writes features for a number of national business and membership magazines. Jo is also the author of 'Good Work, Great Technology', published in 2022 by Clink Street Publishing, charting the relationship between effective workplace technology and productive and happy employees. She won the Willis Towers Watson HR journalist of the year award in 2015 and has been highly commended twice.

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

You may also like

One in four employers don’t offer L&D for...

Report recommends student loan-style scheme for pilot training

UK companies invest in digital HR, but workers...

Data expertise is now most in-demand skill, analysis...

The importance of ‘power skills’ in employee development

Could micro-credentials help your business survive uncertainty?

Collaboration and problem-solving identified among future work skills

Report: AI will have impact on wage bargaining...

Poor managers impact mental health and job satisfaction

Employees who volunteer as magistrates build vital skills,...