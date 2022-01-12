Tarmac not liable for injury resulting from ‘horseplay’, rules Court of Appeal

the judgment says.The Court of Appeal has ruled that Tarmac Cement and Lime cannot be held vicariously liable for a practical joke one of its employees played on a contractor, which damaged his hearing. Mr Chell, who was employed by another company, claimed he suffered tinnitus and noise induced hearing loss in his right ear and after one of Tarmac’s employees, Mr Heath, placed two pellet targets next to his ear and hit them with a hammer, causing a loud explosion, while he was working at Tarmac’s site in Brayston Hill quarry, Shropshire, in 2014. Chell argued that Tarmac should be held vicariously liable for the actions of its employee, and claimed that it breached its duty to take steps to prevent a foreseeable risk of injury. In 2019, the High Court dismissed both of Chell’s claims. Chell’s appeal against the decision was heard at the Court of Appeal in November 2021. Today (12 January) Lady Justice Nicola Davies dismissed the appeal, stating that there was “no reasonably foreseeable risk of injury” that arose from the practical joke played by Mr Heath. “It is accepted that horseplay, ill-discipline and malice could provide a mechanism for causing such a reasonably foreseeable risk but, in my view, it is not made out on the facts of this case,”