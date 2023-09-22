Leavesden studios expansion to create 4,000 jobs

Latest NewsJob creation and lossesRecruitment & retention

Warner Bros. Discovery has announced a major expansion of its film and television studios in Leavesden, Hertfordshire, which is set to create thousands of jobs.

Plans to add 10 new sound stages and an additional 400,000 square feet of production and support space to the premises, which recently shot the Barbie movie and houses The Making of Harry Potter experience, are estimated to create 4,000 direct and indirect jobs.

Construction will begin in the second quarter of 2024 and is set to conclude in 2027.

The plans are expected to increase production capacity at the site by 50% and will grow Warner Bros. Studios Leavesden’s contribution to the UK economy by more than £200m, the company said.

Simon Robinson, chief operating officer of Warner Bros. Discovery Studios, said: “Warner Bros. Studios Leavesden is globally-recognised for its exceptional sound stages and facilities, and with this planned expansion adding significant capacity and capabilities, it will be home to even more incredible storytelling for both film and television projects.

“We are proud to not only be growing our productions in Leavesden and making it the main hub for DC Studios, but also to be growing our economic and community contributions to the UK’s creative sector.”

Chancellor Jeremy Hunt said: “The enormous strength of our creative industries sees films and television shows made in the UK reaching cinemas and front rooms across the world, including Barbie and the House of the Dragon series. Warner Bros. Discovery’s ambitious plan to grow its Leavesden studio is a huge vote of confidence in the UK – creating thousands of jobs and growing our economy – and means that British-made entertainment will continue to delight and entertain global audiences.”

The company is also launching its CrewHQ development programme later this year. An on-site training centre will support existing crew to develop their skills and train the next generation of film and television production talent. Career pathways will be created for people of all backgrounds,

The company will also support regional skills programmes, provide educational support outreach, host careers events and offer entry-level training.

 

