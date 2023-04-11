Civil service mental ill health up by more than a third

Civil servants in Whitehall took a record 771,433 days of sick leave last year because of stress and other mental health problems.

The figures, obtained by the Labour Party, suggest the number of sick days for mental health taken by civil servants working in government departments was 38% higher than the 558,125 days reported the year before.

Labour described the figures as “shocking” and that they indicated there is “a mental health crisis at the heart of Whitehall”.

Civil servants at the Ministry of Justice (MoJ) took the most sick days for mental health in 2021-22 – a total of 280,597.

Staff at the Department for Work and Pensions (DWP) took off 236,365 days, while the Ministry of Defence had the third-highest total, at 88,723 days.

Officials at the MoJ also took the highest number of sick days a year per head as a result of mental health issues.

Last year, staff took an average of 3.32 days off for mental health, up from 2.58 days the year before. Employees at the DWP were next – at 2.88 days – while the Department for Transport had the third-highest rate, at 1.92 days.

Labour deputy leader Angela Rayner told The Guardian newspaper: “These shocking figures reveal a mental health crisis at the heart of Whitehall with a chronic failure by the Conservatives to support their workforce.”

Lucille Thirlby, the assistant general secretary of the FDA union, which represents many civil servants, said: “Excessive workloads and working hours are long-running issues across the civil service and have a huge impact on people’s mental health. The government should take this issue seriously and take concrete steps to better support staff.”

Mark Serwotka, the general secretary of the PCS union, said: “PCS members went above and beyond during the pandemic, often at risk to their own physical and mental health. It’s no surprise that the effects of their sacrifice are on this scandalous scale.”

A government spokesperson told The Guardian: “The civil service continues to improve its approach to health and wellbeing to help employees access the support they need to stay in or return to work, and fulfil their potential.”