Avoid ‘class divide’ in flexible working, TUC warns

The TUC is warning employers not to create a "class divide" by overlooking the flexible working needs of people who must be present in a workplace, as Acas publishes guidance on hybrid working. The union body's general secretary Frances O'Grady said that "every worker in every job should be able to work flexibly" and urged the government to publish its long-awaited consultation on rights to flexible working from day one.
