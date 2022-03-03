CPD: Leadership – a specialist’s second skill set

To continue reading please register or login to your OHW+ account.Managing long Covid has been challenging for Lesley Macniven, but it has also presented a unique opportunity for her to develop her leadership skills in an area outside of her usual profession, and contribute to the wider recognition of, and support for, the condition. Here, she reflects on what she has learned. It occurred to me recently that if I had to choose a specialist subject, for, say, an appearance on ‘The Wheel’ I’d probably choose ‘leadership’. More recently I’ve become an armchair expert on all things Covid- 19, but during 2021 these two topics somehow aligned in my professional life. Two years into the pandemic, I’ve been considering what we have learned about leadership in this most challenging of times. When I delivered Institute of Leadership & Management-accredited management training courses to aspiring academic leaders in Edinburgh, I asked participants, “what is the difference between leadership and management?” My first slide, after the group discussion, shared a quote from ‘the father of modern management’ Peter Drucker: “Management is doing things right; leadership is doing the right things.” Can you see the difference? Which of your work behaviours could fall under either category? Both are important, and interdependent. My instinct was that unprecedented times would call for organisations and teams to revisit and redefine both.
Lesley Macniven is a leadership and organisational development professional, member of the Long Covid Support Group and chair of the UK Long Covid Support Employment Working Group.