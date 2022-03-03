Fit for WorkConditionsClinical governanceCoronavirusLong Covid

CPD: Leadership – a specialist’s second skill set

by Lesley Macniven
by Lesley Macniven Leaders should be prepared to evolve previous practice to make sure the organisation does the right things
Shutterstock
Leaders should be prepared to evolve previous practice to make sure the organisation does the right things
Shutterstock

Managing long Covid has been challenging for Lesley Macniven, but it has also presented a unique opportunity for her to develop her leadership skills in an area outside of her usual profession, and contribute to the wider recognition of, and support for, the condition. Here, she reflects on what she has learned. It occurred to me recently that if I had to choose a specialist subject, for, say, an appearance on ‘The Wheel’ I’d probably choose ‘leadership’. More recently I’ve become an armchair expert on all things Covid- 19, but during 2021 these two topics somehow aligned in my professional life. Two years into the pandemic, I’ve been considering what we have learned about leadership in this most challenging of times. When I delivered Institute of Leadership & Management-accredited management training courses to aspiring academic leaders in Edinburgh, I asked participants, “what is the difference between leadership and management?” My first slide, after the group discussion, shared a quote from ‘the father of modern management’ Peter Drucker: “Management is doing things right; leadership is doing the right things.” Can you see the difference? Which of your work behaviours could fall under either category? Both are important, and interdependent. My instinct was that unprecedented times would call for organisations and teams to revisit and redefine both.

My experience with Covid

Covid-19 went from an existential threat to exponentially rising cases, deaths, long Covid, Alpha to Delta, vaccinations, to “we’re out the woods”, to Omicron. Earlier this year we saw record-breaking increases in new infections, and staff absences across the NHS and elsewhere. This pandemic case study is also personal; I contracted Covid-19 in the first wave, March 2020. Relieved I only had a ‘mild’ dose, I volunteered to moderate an emerging Facebook group ‘Long Covid Support’ for people with Covid-19 symptoms, not admitted to hospital but not recovered after the prescribed two-week period either. Sat up in my bed, I devoured news coverage. I’d recently written an analysis of workplace inequality and realised I’d need another chapter. I’m now writing a whole other book. Prior to my venture into creative writing, I loved working as a leadership development consultant in large organisations, developing their leaders and changing cultures fro
Lesley Macniven

Lesley Macniven is a leadership and organisational development professional, member of the Long Covid Support Group and chair of the UK Long Covid Support Employment Working Group.

