Fit for WorkCoronavirusLong CovidReturn to work and rehabilitationOccupational Health

FOM offers updated long Covid return to work advice

by Ashleigh Webber
by Ashleigh Webber Shutterstock
Shutterstock

To continue reading please register or login to your OHW+ account.

Updated guidance to help occupational health professionals, employers and line managers support employees with long Covid to return to work has been published by the Faculty of Occupational Medicine (FOM). The guidance, developed by a multi-disciplinary team including occupational health physicians, academics and psychiatrists, aims to help facilitate the return to work for employees who might find their symptoms difficult to manage. Symptoms of post-Covid syndrome – often known as long-Covid – which might impede an employee’s return to work, include fatigue, shortness of breath, chest pain, and neurocognitive impairment. Not only can these symptoms affect an individual’s ability to carry out their tasks, but they might also impede their travel to work, which is particularly pertinent now that government advice to work from home where possible has ended. Recent research from the CIPD and Simplyhealth found that almost half of organisations have employees who have experienced long Covid in the past 12 months, with a quarter now including it among their main causes of long-term sickness absence. Last month, the Office for National Statistics estimated that one in 50 people in the UK were suffering with persistent Covid symptoms. Professor Ira Madan, academic dean at FOM, said: “Post-Covid syndrome is a challenging illness for healthcare professionals and employers to manage. This guidance provides practical steps aimed at supporting the worker back into employment.”

Long Covid

Nearly half of employers managing workers with long Covid

Occupational health must develop ‘trustful’ relationships to su

Avatar

Ashleigh is editor at OHW+ and part of the Personnel Today editorial team. She covers all aspects of HR, recruitment and employment issues for Personnel Today, as well as occupational health and wellbeing for OHW+.

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

You may also like

Nearly half of employers managing workers with long...

Research raises hopes of new treatments for long...

One in 50 thought to have long Covid

Occupational health must develop ‘trustful’ relationships to support...

Severe Covid-19 ‘substantially’ increases risk of death within...

Covid, climate change and infodemic set to disrupt...

Workload, stress, and casualisation making higher education a...

Long Covid support needs to go beyond workplace...

Working together to tackle long Covid

Thinking about occupational health nursing beyond the pandemic