VolunteeringLatest NewsCareer developmentLearning & development

Survey highlights business benefits of employing magistrates

by Ashleigh Webber
by Ashleigh Webber William Barton / Shutterstock.com
William Barton / Shutterstock.com

To continue reading please register or login to your OHW+ account.

Sound judgement and effective decision-making are among the top qualities that HR and recruitment leaders see in people who volunteer as magistrates, research has shown. A Ministry of Justice-commissioned survey found that many organisations feel encouraging employees to volunteer as magistrates is an effective way for employers to give back to society, and help employees develop skills that can be beneficial to their business. The MoJ recently launched a recruitment drive for 4,000 more magistrates across England and Wales. It claimed that the voluntary role can easily be fulfilled along full-time employment; magistrates are expected to appear in court for a minimum of 13 days per year for at least five years, and will undergo training that can be completed on weekends. Of the 515 recruitment or staffing decision-makers polled by YouGov, 89% say employees who volunteer as magistrates display sound judgement, while 81% say they are effective decision-makers.

Voluntary work

Are employees entitled to take time off to perform voluntary work for a public organisation such as a school, hostel or hospital?

Are magistrates entitled to time off work to carry out their public duties?

The MoJ said magistrates are also trained to develop skills that can be applied in a business setting, such as critical analysis, complex problem solving, mediation and influencing. Respondents agreed the potential business benefits of having magistrates among the workforce include the ability for organisations to show a commitment to local communities (43%) and to demonstrate
Avatar

Ashleigh is editor at OHW+ and part of the Personnel Today editorial team. She covers all aspects of HR, recruitment and employment issues for Personnel Today, as well as occupational health and wellbeing for OHW+.

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

You may also like

Ministry of Justice seeks 4,000 more magistrates

Personnel Today Awards 2021: Biffa scoops People and...

What does purposeful business mean for HR?

Vaccine volunteers face “overload of bureaucracy” to support...

Matt Hancock supports military-style reservists system for NHS

Why the time is right to consider staff...

Volunteer projects ‘better for skills development than another...

Don’t switch off employee volunteering schemes this summer

Rail workers critical of plans for face mask...

Emergency Volunteer Leave: what HR needs to know