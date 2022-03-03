Survey highlights business benefits of employing magistrates

recruitment drive for 4,000 more magistrates across England and Wales. It claimed that the voluntary role can easily be fulfilled along full-time employment; magistrates are expected to appear in court for a minimum of 13 days per year for at least five years, and will undergo training that can be completed on weekends. Of the 515 recruitment or staffing decision-makers polled by YouGov, 89% say employees who volunteer as magistrates display sound judgement, while 81% say they are effective decision-makers.Sound judgement and effective decision-making are among the top qualities that HR and recruitment leaders see in people who volunteer as magistrates, research has shown. A Ministry of Justice-commissioned survey found that many organisations feel encouraging employees to volunteer as magistrates is an effective way for employers to give back to society, and help employees develop skills that can be beneficial to their business. The MoJ recently launched a