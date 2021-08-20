AnxietyStressDepressionOHW+Clinical governance

CPD: understanding service-area and organisational stress audits

by Simon Naish
by Simon Naish Shutterstock
Organisational or service-level stress audits can help to identify and address causes of work-related stress and, from there, support appropriate interventions. Simon Naish outlines how to make such audits work, and the role and leadership occupational health can bring to the table as a result. Work-related stress, anxiety and depression (S/A/D) has increased significantly in recent years along with the considerable additional impact of the pandemic and now the anxieties (for certain occupations) attributable to a return to a physical workplace. With a strong commitment to really address S/A/D, Birmingham City Council has developed and fine-tuned an innovative approach, one that adopts a more holistic, service-area level or organisation view of the situation and, importantly, what interventions may be possible to tackle root causes directly. Although the full impact of this approach on sickness absence will take time to measure (and we should acknowledge the impact of factors like presenteeism, absenteeism, leaveism and under-reporting and so on on that measurement) there have already been some significant gains. These include a hard look at the effectiveness of historic support mechanisms, the collaborative working of internal disciplines, consistency of internal approaches and a shift to a more root cause analysis of stressors, with a move away from the reliance on palliative, individual control measure that have limited long-term effectiveness.

A more holistic approach

Whilst the recognition of and the reporting of stress within the workplace has therefore increased nationally, what we wanted to do at Birmingham City Council was to consider a number of different p
Simon Naish

Simon Naish CMIOSH is head of occupational health and safety at Birmingham City Council

