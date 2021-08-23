Female FTSE 100 directors earn 73% less than male counterparts

To continue reading please register or login to your OHW+ account.Female FTSE 100 directors earn on average 73% less than their male counterparts, according to analysis by New Street Consulting Group. Its research found that the average pay package for a female director in the FTSE 100 is £237,000, compared to £875,900 for male directors.
Jo Faragher has been an employment and business journalist for 20 years. She regularly contributes to Personnel Today and has also written features for the Financial Times, The Times and The Guardian.