Mortgage adviser who complained about long hours wins £20k

To continue reading please register or login to your OHW+ account.A mortgage adviser who was sacked for “always moaning” has won more than £20,000 in compensation. The employment tribunal in Cambridge ruled that Helen McMahon had been unfairly dismissed for complaining about working more than 48 hours per week and saying she was “stressed”. McMahon had worked at Heron Financial for two years from June 2017 as a mortgage protection adviser specialising in new builds. She could work 12-hour days meeting clients as they visited new homes, often without a lunch break.
Jo Faragher has been an employment and business journalist for 20 years. She regularly contributes to Personnel Today and has also written features for the Financial Times, The Times and The Guardian.