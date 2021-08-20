Mortgage adviser who complained about long hours wins £20k

To continue reading please register or login to your OHW+ account.

The employment tribunal in Cambridge ruled that Helen McMahon had been unfairly dismissed for complaining about working more than 48 hours per week and saying she was “stressed”. McMahon had worked at Heron Financial for two years from June 2017 as a mortgage protection adviser specialising in new builds. She could work 12-hour days meeting clients as they visited new homes, often without a lunch break.Her managers claimed she was dismissed due to poor performance, despite the fact she had been awarded a bottle of champagne some months before and had recorded almost double the number of lending applications of one of her colleagues. There was no opt-out of the maximum 48-hour working week permitted by the Working Time Regulations in her contract, which only stated she should work a minimum of 40 hours a week with a “day off to be agreed in lieu”. In May 2019, she emailed her managers about commission payments she should have received but had not been included in her latest payslips. She then took two weeks off due to illness, after which she called a meeting with her manager Robin Thomas. McMahon raised her long working hours and the fact her salary and commission had not been what she expected, nor had she received sick pay. She argued that it was her statutory right not to work more than 48 hours a week, and asked the company to make changes to ease the stress she was feeling as a result. Two days later, company founder Warren Harrocks told her she was being dismissed without any explanation. Text exchanges between Thomas and his colleagues seen by the tribunal mentioned that McMahon was “always moaning”. Harrocks told the tribunal that he was unaware that sh