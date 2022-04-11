Demand for CBT at record levels in England post pandemic

New data has suggested a record number of people in England have looked to access cognitive behavioural therapy (CBT) appointments over the past year.

The analysis by the Royal College of Psychiatrists adds to evidence that the experience of the pandemic has left intense demand for mental health support in its wake.

The analysis showed there were more CBT appointments taken than any previous year on record, with 1,961,096 appointments registered overall for the calendar year 2021.

Those receiving CBT treatment during December 2021 had an average of 6.8 sessions, the data showed.

A course of CBT usually lasts between six weeks to six months, with weekly or fortnightly sessions running between 30 and 60 minutes, the college added.

Dr Paul Blenkiron, consultant psychiatrist and author of the Royal College of Psychiatrists’ updated patient information resource on CBT, said: “There is a high demand for cognitive behavioural therapy in the aftermath of the pandemic.

“With all the uncertainties that continue in the world, effective talking treatments like CBT are more important than ever. They can be used alongside other treatments and help people learn new skills to keep themselves feeling well,” he added.