SOM issues neurodiversity guide for occupational health practitioners

The Society of Occupational Medicine (SOM) has published a guide for occupational health practitioners on managing and supporting neurodiverse employees, or those with conditions such as ADHD, autism, dyslexia, dyspraxia, and Tourette’s Syndrome, among others.

The guide, Evaluating and supporting Neurodifferences at work, has been developed by the SOM Occupational Health Psychology Special Interest Group and includes Dr Nancy Doyle, Dr Belinda Medhurst and Dr Gail Kinman among its contributors.

The guide is aimed at occupational health practitioners, HR professionals and employers who are considering referring staff with a neurodiverse condition for a diagnostic assessment or to support services.

It outlines what to look out for in employees, different options available for support and the legal duties of employers.

The guide also presents a range of recommendations informed by research evidence, the latest guidance from regulatory bodies, current practice, and case law. The special interest group is now looking to produce a guide on leadership in wellbeing.

Occupational health psychologist Dr Doyle said: “Navigating services for neurodiversity can be confusing – there’s a lot of options for support and it’s hard to pin point which you need at which point.

“This guidance explores the topic of identification and diagnosis, with advice for occupational health and employers on remit and commissioning. We hope it will de-mystify some of the terms and processes available, and lead to confidence in raising what can be a tricky and emotional topic,” she added.