Drug use, especially painkillers, has risen during pandemic

The pandemic has led to employees using drugs more, especially painkillers and opiates, a drug testing firm has warned. Drug, alcohol, and Covid-19 testing provider AlphaBiolabs has said its workplace testing data, comparing 2019 with 2021, has suggested the number of drug tests returning positive rose by 54%. Among those drugs showing up in positive tests, the presence of opiates more than doubled. While AlphaBiolabs cautioned this could be attributed to an increase in prescribed painkillers, it said it could not rule out the possibility of a rise in painkiller misuse since the pandemic began. Cocaine saw the second biggest rise, with positive cases up by 37%, followed by cannabis, which was up by 30%. Rachel Davenport, director at AlphaBiolabs, said the findings emphasised the importance of workplace drug testing.
Nic Paton is consulting editor of OHW+. One of the country's foremost workplace health journalists, Nic has written for OHW+ and Occupational Health & Wellbeing since 2001, and edited the magazine from 2018.