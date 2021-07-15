Gym MembershipMental health conditionsMusculoskeletal disordersOccupational HealthWellbeing

Making corporate fitness about more than just physical health

by Brendan Street
Corporate fitness teams might not be the most obvious candidates for mental health and wellbeing training. But, as Brendan Street explains, encouraging corporate fitness teams to look beyond physical health has allowed them to step up and support the mental health of clients post pandemic, as well as become better connected to their own emotional wellbeing and resilience. Everyone is different, and people navigate the complexities of work and home life with a range of individual responses. These vary greatly, depending on an individual’s background, circumstances, goals and motivation. This can be challenging, especially for those in client-facing roles, looking to work collaboratively and communicate effectively. At Nuffield Health, our corporate fitness and wellbeing teams have experienced these pressures first-hand, with our most recent whitepaper suggesting these challenges are set to increase further as the mental health impact of the global pandemic comes into focus. Our Nuffield Health Healthier Nation index reports that 41% of people said that their mental health had deteriorated during the past 12 months, with ‘pressures linked to work’ being stated as having the biggest impact on the nation’s mental health. These figures alone have illustrated the need to equip our on-site staff with the right training to meet the changing needs of employees. Client-facing teams will meet people who are experiencing difficulties with their emotional wellbeing every day, with the likelihood that they will be leaned on for support. These individuals, therefore, must be equipped to recognise potential signs of emotional distress in others and have the confidence to support and signpost them towards further emotional wellbeing services. That’s why at Nuffield
Brendan Street is professional head of wellbeing at Nuffield Health

