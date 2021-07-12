CBI urges self isolation rethink from ministers

To continue reading please register or login to your OHW+ account.

Firms have reported that their plans to open up from 19 July are in disarray because of the number of employees having to self isolate as the number of new cases rises particularly among younger people. Later today (12 July) the government will set out in more detail what its plans are for the ending of Covid lockdown restrictions on 19 July. The hospitality industry has been particularly badly affected by this, prompting the CBI to argue that bringing forward the changes would ease staffing problems and would help ensure the next phase of lockdown is a “confident” not an “anxious” process. The requirement to self-isolate for those who have been fully vaccinated, if they come into contact with someone who tests positive, is being lifted but not until 16 August. Studies, that have not yet been completely verified, show that a rising number of people are deleting the NHS Covid-19 app, so as to avoid being pinged and urged to self-isolate for 10 days. Employers cannot legally force people to work who should be self isolating.In a six-point plan published on Sunday, the CBI said firms needed government help so they could have “all available tools” to increase their responsiveness. It added that clarity was needed over continued workplace testing. On Sunday the CBI, which represents 190,000 busines