Compassionate leaveParental bereavement leaveMental health conditionsLatest NewsSickness absence management

Fifth of bereaved employees would have liked more time off work – poll

by Nic Paton
by Nic Paton Shutterstock
Shutterstock

A fifth of bereaved employees (21%) say they would have liked more time off to manage and work through their grief.

According to a poll of 2,003 people for health insurer MetLife, more than half (55%) felt it took them up to eight weeks to feel back to ‘normal’ at work.

For more than one in ten (13%), it took even longer, more than eight weeks to get back to normal at work.

Yet, on average, compassionate leave in the UK ranges from between three and five working days, MetLife pointed out.

Bereavement

Case for miscarriage bereavement leave ‘overwhelming’ say MPs

Bereavement leave: understanding the value of employer support

Why, after a bereavement, counselling may not always be the best option

Nearly a fifth of those polled (17%) felt their employer offering access to counselling and bereavement counselling would have helped them manage and work through their bereavement more easily.

A further 15% said that their employer offering practical support, such as help to contact accountants, or closing bank accounts of the deceased, would be helpful.

One in 10 (12%) even went as far to say their employer helping with funeral planning would be of support.

Charlotte O’Brien, head of employee benefits at MetLife UK, said: “We know that compassionate leave policies differ across the UK, with the average time given being between three and five days. Yet our research shows over half of the bereaved say it takes between one and eight weeks to feel like themselves at work.

“That’s 50% of your workers back in the workplace physically but not mentally; there is a clear disparity between what is given and what is needed! While there is nothing we can do about the length of compassionate leave in the UK, we can help change how supported workers are when they are naturally not themselves

“Whether that’s offering counselling or easing the additional ‘workload’ they face with funeral planning and administration, we believe that life insurance is more than just paying a lump sum upon death – it’s about fully supporting workers when they are bereaved, time-poor and at a loss,” O’Brien added.

Sign up to our weekly round-up of HR news and guidance

Receive the Personnel Today Direct e-newsletter every Wednesday

OptOut
This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged.

 

Latest HR job opportunities on Personnel Today


Browse more human resources jobs

Nic Paton is consultant editor at Personnel Today. One of the country's foremost workplace health journalists, Nic has written for Personnel Today and Occupational Health & Wellbeing since 2001, and edited the magazine from 2018.

You may also like

Mental health: Five years on from pandemic, younger...

Employers need to improve support for women’s health

Half of adults globally set to be obese...

One in three NHS doctors exhausted, putting patients...

MPs to address how workplaces can be made...

Finance leaders stressed and overworked – poll

Older workers suffering a ‘silent mental health crisis’

Prioritising good mental health could kickstart UK plc...

How businesses can support young people with cancer...

Brake pad dust more toxic than diesel exhaust...