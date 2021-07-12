CoronavirusFlexible workingHybrid workingMental health conditionsOccupational Health

Four ways for OH to help employees back into physical working

by Alaana Woods
by Alaana Woods Shutterstock
Shutterstock

To continue reading please register or login to your OHW+ account.

Occupational health practitioners will have a pivotal role to play in helping employers navigate any gradual return to physical working this summer. Alaana Woods outlines four practical ways in which OH will be able to make a difference. The last year has meant that remote working has become the new norm for thousands of employees across the country. While this was important to stop the spread of Covid-19, it has also meant that many people have got used to their new working habits and aren’t ready to ditch the comfy clothes, get back to the early starts and return to the workplace. Recent research found that 65% of employees were suffering with return-to-work anxiety and, with many organisations eager to encourage employees back into the workplace, it’s important that steps are put in place to curb anxiety and support employees to feel comfortable going back to the workplace. As well as helping to reduce back-to-work anxiety, it’s also a really exciting time for employees to get back into the workplace, return to face-to-face interaction and collaboration and socialise with colleagues again.

1) Encourage flexibility

If your clients or organisation didn’t have flexible working policies in place before the start of the pandemic, it’s important that these are now considered for returning to the workplace. Our research has found over a third of people want more flexibility in their working arrangements and it’s important that this is something businesses consider to make sure employees feel supported. Flexible working policies can be as simple as allowing employees to manage their own time and travel in later or finish earlier to miss the rush hour commute. A return to the workplace will be a real transition for many people. Without the daily commute, face-to-face meetings and spending more time at home, many are going t
Alaana Woods

Alaana Woods is commercial director at Bupa Health Services.

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

You may also like

OH’s leadership key to tackling mental health post...

Small businesses well-placed to manage mental health and...

Scrapping face masks poses risk to workers, says...

Leading occupational health out of the pandemic

Prepare for ‘tsunami’ of cancer cases, warns nursing...

Patients waiting at least six months for lung...

Uncharted waters – how Yorkshire Water has been...

Workplace health reform back in the spotlight –...

Driving through the pandemic: OH within the transport...

A day in the life as an OH...