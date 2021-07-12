Four ways for OH to help employees back into physical working

To continue reading please register or login to your OHW+ account.Occupational health practitioners will have a pivotal role to play in helping employers navigate any gradual return to physical working this summer. Alaana Woods outlines four practical ways in which OH will be able to make a difference. The last year has meant that remote working has become the new norm for thousands of employees across the country. While this was important to stop the spread of Covid-19, it has also meant that many people have got used to their new working habits and aren’t ready to ditch the comfy clothes, get back to the early starts and return to the workplace.
Alaana Woods is commercial director at Bupa Health Services.