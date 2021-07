To continue reading please register or login to your OHW+ account.

According to the Social Market Foundation (SMF) think-tank, only 11% of workers would be happy to take a pay cut in order to work less, while 80% would be opposed to it. Most of those happy to sacrifice pay for more leisure time were white collar workers and those in jobs with top salaries. Some 15% of people in professional occupations and 14% of managers, directors and senior officials supported reduced working hours and pay, but 17% of sales, customer service and elementary employees wanted to work more hours. Campaigners for a four-day working week favour reducing working time to 32 hours per week, which they believe will boost productivity and improve workers’ mental health. The SMF said that the prospect of a shorter working week – which is being considered by the government’s Flexible Working Taskforce – risks being seen as an elitist and white collar office perk by large parts of the workforce. Its report, A Question of Time: Current working hours, preferences and the case for a four-day week , finds that 27% of employees currently work 32 hours or less – mainly in the hospitality sector (42%). People were significantly more likely to work 32 hours or less per week if in the lowest pay quintile (50%), as well as being more likely to work part-time (46%). “A four-day week which boosts prod