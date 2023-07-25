Police Scotland beard ban postponed again

Police Scotland has postponed the introduction of a beard ban after feedback from officers and health and safety experts.

A new clean-shaven policy had been scheduled to come into effect at the end of May, but has now been postponed for at least a year, with the UK’s second-largest police force saying the policy was necessary to allow officers to wear facemasks.

While coronavirus risks have significantly lowered, Police Scotland has said that wider risks remain to officers attending calls such as fires, road accidents and chemical incidents, which require personal protective equipment to be worn.

Assistant chief constable Alan Speirs said: “I am very grateful to all divisions, staff associations and unions who provided valuable feedback during the consultation phase.

“Postponing implementation allows further examination of the evidence base for a policy which is proportionate and justifies change, particularly where that change has a significant impact on officers and staff.

“This work will be reviewed in 12 months to ensure we reach an agreed position on a policy which has the health and safety of our people at its core.”

The Scottish Police Federation, which represents 99% of Scotland’s officers, said it was the “correct decision”.

The respiratory protective equipment policy would mandate that, where it can be reasonably foreseen that an officer or member of staff will use an FFP3 mask in the course of their duties, they should be clean-shaven.

Four male traffic officers have commenced legal action against Police Scotland in relation to the policy on the grounds of discrimination and disability.

Police Scotland has previously stated there would be exemptions to the beard ban for religious, cultural, disability or medical reasons.

Speaking in May, Amanda Buchanan, legal director at Levy and McRae Solicitors, who is representing them, said protecting employees was an important and legitimate aim but questioned the proportionality of the policy.

She added there were other options which respected officers’ right to express their identity and their personal choice to have a beard.

“I think it’s similar to saying for a female, perhaps, why wouldn’t you have short hair? Just cut your hair,” she said. “It’s how you choose to express your own identity, your personality and it’s very important and it’s part of your human rights.”

Kate Palmer, HR advice and consultancy director at Peninsula, said: “Police Scotland’s no-beard requirement appears to be based predominantly on health and safety needs, and this is what an employment tribunal would consider when looking at whether the police have a legitimate aim.

“It’s important that Police Scotland has allowed reasonable exemptions to the rule, such as if staff can’t be clean-shaven due to religious, cultural, medical or disability reasons. Conducting an impact assessment can be a good way to identify whether groups of employees who hold a particular protected characteristic will be negatively impacted by the rule, so adjustments and accommodations can be made. Employers who wish to adopt a similar approach should remember this important step and provide similar exemptions.”

