Half of employees under ‘excessive’ stress

The 2021 Mental health, stress and quitting smoking study by vape kit retailer Vape Club concluded nearly one in three people (29%) had taken time off for mental health reasons, whether as sick leave, holiday or unpaid leave. The poll of employees in 500 companies concluded one in 12 (8%) had taken paid sick leave and 4% had been forced to take unpaid leave. The survey was published ahead of National Stress Awareness Day this week (3 November). The stress and anxiety of the past year and a half had also prompted 22% to smoke more than they normally did, while around 15% said they had been drinking more alcohol as a result. The survey analysed four key sectors of the economy: healthcare, teaching and education, retail, and transport and logistics. Three in five healthcare workers said they had experienced excessive stress at work over the past year, with a quarter (25%) taking statutory sick days or unpaid leave for mental health reasons. About the same proportion (24%) had considered quitting as a result, and 9% actually had done so.Two in five teaching and education employees had experienced excessive workplace stress at over the last year, with 18.5% taking sick days off as a result and 7% taking unpaid leave. One in 25 had considering leaving their role. Three in five retail employees had experienced excessive stress, with up to 30% taking time off work and 16% taking unpaid leave. More than one in four (26%) had considering leaving their role and 5% had done so. Finally, half of employees surveyed in the transport and logistics sector said they had experienced excessive stres