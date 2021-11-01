Top 10 HR Questions October 2021: Reluctant returners

To continue reading please register or login to your OHW+ account.

The top 10 HR questions in October 2021:

Government advice in Northern Ireland, Scotland and Wales remains that employers should support staff to work from home where possible, and in England there is talk of implementing "plan B", including a return to remote working. However, many employers have been asking employees to return to the workplace, often under a hybrid working arrangement. The closure of the furlough scheme means that employers can no longer receive support for the wages of employees who are not at work. So what can an employer do if an employee is reluctant to return to work after being on furlough or working from home for a number of months? This is the subject of the most popular FAQ on XpertHR in October. Other questions in the top 10 cover the provision of equipment for employees working from home, including under a hybrid working model; asking employees about their vaccination status; and carrying over annual leave.