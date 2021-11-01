‘Great resignation’: Seven in 10 keen to move roles

To continue reading please register or login to your OHW+ account.

Workers in construction, tech and logistics were most confident of new employment, and in manufacturing almost three-quarters (74%) of respondents said they would be happy to move. HR professionals were among the least confident about moving to a new role, but the most likely to rate salary as their top priority when considering a move. Randstad reported that 86% of HR workers said salary was their most important factor in moving to a new job. Call centre workers were the least likely to favour a move, with 23% worried about trying to secure a new job. That said, 46% of call centre workers said they planned on leaving the industry within the next three to six months. While construction workers were confident they could find new roles in the current market, 86% said they had no plans to leave the industry.Randstad UK’s chief executive Victoria Short said this was evidence of the “great resignation” hitting the UK as workers that were afraid to move jobs during the pandemic find the courage to look for jobs. She said: “A lot of people who wanted to quit just hadn't and they led to a deluge of resignations. Another factor is burnout. Some teams have been running too hot for too long. “The pandemic has changed how some people think about life, work, and what they want out of both. It’s made people step back and rethink their lives. Covid has reminded them that life is too short - and the number of vacancies means that not only do they want to change one of the key aspects of their life - their jobs - they can.” Short added that many employees were rethinking their whole careers as ties t