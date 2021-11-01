‘Great resignation’: Seven in 10 keen to move roles

To continue reading please register or login to your OHW+ account.Almost seven in 10 employees would be willing to change jobs in the next few months, according to a poll by recruitment firm Randstad. Workers in construction, tech and logistics were most confident of new employment, and in manufacturing almost three-quarters (74%) of respondents said they would be happy to move. HR professionals were among the least confident about moving to a new role, but the most likely to rate salary as their top priority when considering a move. Randstad reported that 86% of HR workers said salary was their most important factor in moving to a new job. Call centre workers were the least likely to favour a move, with 23% worried about trying to secure a new job. That said, 46% of call centre workers said they planned on leaving the industry within the next three to six months. While construction workers were confident they could find new roles in the current market, 86% said they had no plans to leave the industry.
Jo Faragher has been an employment and business journalist for 20 years. She regularly contributes to Personnel Today and has also written features for the Financial Times, The Times and The Guardian.