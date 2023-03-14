PwC acquires People Force consultancy

PwC is buying the HR technology consultancy People Force, with the acquisition expected to complete next month.

The company, founded 10 years ago in Wellingborough, Northamptonshire, helps employers select and implement new HR technology and specialises in Ceridian’s Dayforce platform, the cloud-based product that provides HR, payroll, benefits, workforce and talent management functionality.

PwC said that acquisition is part of its technology alliance strategy and will see 50 employees join PwC’s People and Organisation team, including People Force’s senior leadership team led by chief executive Pritul Khagram, who will play a leading role in the Ceridian Dayforce practice.

Laura Hinton, partner and UK tax leader at PwC, said: “We are delighted that People Force will be joining PwC. The company has a strong reputation in the market for delivering Ceridian’s Dayforce platform for HR functions.

“This acquisition is critical to achieving significant growth in our HR technology offering where we are seeing high demand from our clients, and it is also in line with our global strategy, the ‘New Equation’, which looks to invest in skills, new capabilities and technology.”

Khagram said: “We are thrilled to be joining an international professional services brand, which prides itself in developing a great culture for its people and delivering a first-class service to clients around the world.

“I am excited about the career opportunities this acquisition will offer to our colleagues. I am also very excited to be involved in supporting the firm with its growth strategy in the HR technology arena.”

HR Systems opportunities on Personnel Today



Browse more HR systems jobs