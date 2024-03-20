Unilever to cut 7,500 jobs in ice cream sell-off

Collective redundancyLatest NewsJob creation and lossesRedundancy

by Jo Faragher
Consumer goods giant Unilever could cut around 7,500 jobs as it splits off its ice cream business.

Chief executive Hein Schumacher said the division, which owns brands including Ben & Jerry’s and Wall’s, could be set for a separate listing. The division makes up 16% of sales and is worth around €8 billion.

Schumacher said that “our overall idea is to do fewer things better, and with greater impact”, adding that a demerger would be “the most likely route we would take, though we cannot exclude other options, with a separate listing for this business”.

He said the ice cream business is already managed separately to other activities, and there is a lack of overlap in supply chains with Unilever’s other business lines.

He added: “Historically the company has been a Dutch-Anglo company. We are managing the food and ice-cream divisions currently in the Netherlands, and the remainder of the company here from London.

Job losses

Metro Bank cutting one in five jobs 

Sainsbury’s to cut 1,500 roles in restructure 

“That doesn’t mean that ice cream will be a Dutch company or a UK company. We’re looking at all options.”

Associated job losses would affect mainly global, office-based roles. The company has 6,000 staff in the UK, although only a fraction of these work on the ice cream business.

The decision to potentially sell off this division comes as part of a wider restructuring and turnaround plan, led by Schumacher, who joined last year.

The programme aims to save around €800 million in costs over the next three years.

 

