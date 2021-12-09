Hybrid working: How HR can lead business from survival to success (webinar)

To continue reading please register or login to your OHW+ account.

In the two years since the world was confronted with the Covid-19 pandemic it has become clear that one aspect of work will likely never be the same again.

The ability to work remotely, where the nature of the job allows it, marks a paradigm shift. “Going to work” no longer necessarily refers to a physical place, rather a state of engagement. Since Covid restrictions were relaxed in the summer, employers have embarked on hybrid working arrangements – going to the office some days, working from home on others.

How businesses can scale workplace culture in a hybrid world

How to ensure new hybrid workers receive the right development, coaching and mentoring

How businesses should monitor and address mental health issues

How to manage flexible working requests and how to adapt performance management and employee engagement strategies.

This Personnel Today webinar, in association with the engagement platform Lattice, explores how HR teams can ensure their staff’s hybrid working arrangements can achieve the best results. Personnel Today editor Rob Moss is joined by Kelly Metcalf, head of diversity, inclusion and wellbeing at Fujitsu, and Seth Kramer, head of EMEA at Lattice. Register now to find out what employees really want from a hybrid environment and how to make hybrid working inclusive and equitable, avoiding an us-and-them culture. Attendees will also learn:This 60-minute webinar includes a live Q&A which will include discussions around how HR teams can adapt to lead their businesses in an employee-led market.

Register now to reserve your place

About our speakers