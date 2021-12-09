WebinarsHybrid workingWorkplace cultureLatest NewsEquality & diversity

Hybrid working: How HR can lead business from survival to success (webinar)

by Personnel Today
by Personnel Today Shutterstock
Shutterstock

To continue reading please register or login to your OHW+ account.

Lattice logo Thursday 27 January 2022, 2:00pm GMT
In the two years since the world was confronted with the Covid-19 pandemic it has become clear that one aspect of work will likely never be the same again.
The ability to work remotely, where the nature of the job allows it, marks a paradigm shift. “Going to work” no longer necessarily refers to a physical place, rather a state of engagement. Since Covid restrictions were relaxed in the summer, employers have embarked on hybrid working arrangements – going to the office some days, working from home on others.
This Personnel Today webinar, in association with the engagement platform Lattice, explores how HR teams can ensure their staff’s hybrid working arrangements can achieve the best results. Personnel Today editor Rob Moss is joined by Kelly Metcalf, head of diversity, inclusion and wellbeing at Fujitsu, and Seth Kramer, head of EMEA at Lattice. Register now to find out what employees really want from a hybrid environment and how to make hybrid working inclusive and equitable, avoiding an us-and-them culture. Attendees will also learn:
  • How businesses can scale workplace culture in a hybrid world
  • How to ensure new hybrid workers receive the right development, coaching and mentoring
  • How businesses should monitor and address mental health issues
  • How to manage flexible working requests and how to adapt performance management and employee engagement strategies.
This 60-minute webinar includes a live Q&A which will include discussions around how HR teams can adapt to lead their businesses in an employee-led market.

Register now to reserve your place

About our speakers

Avatar

You may also like

Study to gauge impact of home working on...

Virtual law firms see 38% jump in recruitment

Employment law in 2022: Eight action points for...

Flexible Working Taskforce offers hybrid working advice

Hybrid working, attrition and culture: The role of...

Seven in 10 HR managers support greater flexible...

Omicron: Employers react to concerns over new variant

Ellie Simmonds: Be intrigued to learn how to...

Pandemic drove changes in shape of workforce, not...

Hybrid working: How to develop a truly agile...