Ovo Energy expected to make a quarter of staff redundant

Ovo Energy, the UK's third biggest supplier of gas and electricity, is expected to cut a quarter of its workforce while raising minimum pay for staff who remain. The company, which employs around 6,200 people, is expected to reduce headcount by 1,700 as part of a voluntary redundancy scheme, as well as announce plans to "reshore" all customer-facing jobs to the UK. The plans, which were first reported by Sky News and are likely to be announced today, also include a proposal to raise minimum pay across the company to £12 an hour. Ovo Energy declined to comment on the redundancies. The news comes as the company was forced to apologise this week after advising customers to cuddle their pets, eat porridge or do star jumps in order to keep their heating bills low.