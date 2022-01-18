Careers in HRLatest NewsTech sectorJobseekingRecruitment & retention

CHRO and D&I manager among fastest growing UK jobs

by Ashleigh Webber
Senior HR roles are among the fastest growing jobs in the UK, reflecting organisations' response to changing working practices and employee expectations. A fifth of roles included in LinkedIn’s top 20 fastest growing jobs are in the HR and talent space, including chief human resources officer (CHRO), diversity and inclusion manager, talent acquisition specialist, and career counsellor. CHRO was the fifth fastest growing role identified by the professional networking platform. Women accounted for 70% of HR and talent hires posted on LinkedIn. They made up almost three-quarters of CHRO hires and more than two-thirds of D&I manager recruits. Head of LinkedIn UK Janine Chamberlin said: “After another tumultuous year for businesses, it’s no surprise that HR and talent professionals are in high demand. People in these roles are playing a crucial part in helping businesses adapt to a new world of work and changing employee priorities and expectations.

Movers and shakers: HR appointments – Virgin Money appoints new group chief people officer

CIPD ACE: HR faces ‘once in a lifetime’ opportunity to reshape work

“As the labour market tightens and people become more selective about the roles they apply for, companies will need to embrace workplace flexibility, support employee wellbeing and showcase company culture through strong employer branding to attract top talent.” Tech roles also featured heavily on this year's list, which is based on analysis of new job updates from LinkedIn members between January 2017 and July 2021. Machine learning engineer, site reliability engineer, computer vision engineer, data engineer, and back end developer all featured on the list of the fastest growing roles.

