CHRO and D&I manager among fastest growing UK jobs

Senior HR roles are among the fastest growing jobs in the UK, reflecting organisations' response to changing working practices and employee expectations. A fifth of roles included in LinkedIn's top 20 fastest growing jobs are in the HR and talent space, including chief human resources officer (CHRO), diversity and inclusion manager, talent acquisition specialist, and career counsellor. CHRO was the fifth fastest growing role identified by the professional networking platform. Women accounted for 70% of HR and talent hires posted on LinkedIn. They made up almost three-quarters of CHRO hires and more than two-thirds of D&I manager recruits. Head of LinkedIn UK Janine Chamberlin said: "After another tumultuous year for businesses, it's no surprise that HR and talent professionals are in high demand. People in these roles are playing a crucial part in helping businesses adapt to a new world of work and changing employee priorities and expectations.