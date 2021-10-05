‘Future of work commission’ needed to ensure work supports wellbeing

Mental health
Nine in 10 GPs report rise in work-related mental health concerns
Hybrid working: managing loneliness and isolation
To continue reading please register or login to your OHW+ account.The Scottish and UK governments should establish a ‘future of work commission’ to ensure that working practices support wellbeing as we emerge from the pandemic, a charity has said. The Mental Health Foundation in Scotland said that a commission comprising public and private sector employers, employees, government representatives and mental health groups should be formed to explore the benefits of shorter working hours among other measures the foundation believes could boost employees’ wellbeing. Senior policy manager Toni Giugliano told the BBC: “Poverty, job insecurity and under-employment are among the root causes of poor mental health. We need to do all we can to ensure that no person in Scotland finds themselves at further risk due to the pandemic. “Establishing a more visible and vocal Commission for the Future of Work will confirm the Scottish government's commitment to safeguarding the wellbeing of workers across Scotland in the post-pandemic years and beyond. “It will enable us to bring more representatives and organisations from across public and private sectors, including workers, together to inform and drive the policy decisions that will reset our working lives in a positive way that supports both good mental health and economic productivity.”
