One in three have long Covid symptoms after coronavirus infection

The study from the University of Oxford and the National Institute for Health Research (NIHR) Oxford Health Biomedical Research Centre (BRC) looked at health data for more than 270,000 people recovering from Covid-19 infection, using data from the US-based TriNetX electronic health record network. In the three to six months following infection, 37% reported symptoms of long Covid. The most common was anxiety or depression (15%), followed by abnormal breathing (8%), abdominal symptoms (8%) chest/throat pain (6%) and fatigue (6%). Other persistent symptoms included headache (5%), cognitive problems (4%), and muscle pain (1.5%). Severity of infection, age, and sex affected the likelihood of long-Covid symptoms, which were more frequently experienced by people who had been hospitalised and in women. Older people and men were more likely to experience breathing and cognitive issues, while younger people and women were more likely to have headaches, abdominal issues and anxiety or depression.More than a third of people who have had Covid-19 have subsequently been diagnosed with at least one symptom of long Covid, research has found.