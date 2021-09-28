AnxietyResearchDepressionMental health conditionsCoronavirus

One in three have long Covid symptoms after coronavirus infection

by Ashleigh Webber
by Ashleigh Webber The study found 5% of people had headaches after Covid-19 infection
Shutterstock
The study found 5% of people had headaches after Covid-19 infection
Shutterstock

To continue reading please register or login to your OHW+ account.

More than a third of people who have had Covid-19 have subsequently been diagnosed with at least one symptom of long Covid, research has found. The study from the University of Oxford and the National Institute for Health Research (NIHR) Oxford Health Biomedical Research Centre (BRC) looked at health data for more than 270,000 people recovering from Covid-19 infection, using data from the US-based TriNetX electronic health record network. In the three to six months following infection, 37% reported symptoms of long Covid. The most common was anxiety or depression (15%), followed by abnormal breathing (8%), abdominal symptoms (8%) chest/throat pain (6%) and fatigue (6%). Other persistent symptoms included headache (5%), cognitive problems (4%), and muscle pain (1.5%). Severity of infection, age, and sex affected the likelihood of long-Covid symptoms, which were more frequently experienced by people who had been hospitalised and in women. Older people and men were more likely to experience breathing and cognitive issues, while younger people and women were more likely to have headaches, abdominal issues and anxiety or depression. The study also looked at the same symptoms in people recovering from influenza. The persistent health issues were 1.5 times more common after Covid-19. “The results confirm that a significant proportion of people, of all ages, can be affected by a range of symptoms and difficulties in the six months after COVID-19 infection,” said NIHR academic clinical fellow D
Ashleigh Webber

Ashleigh has been a trade journalist since 2012. She covers all aspects of HR, recruitment and employment issues for Personnel Today, as well as occupational health and wellbeing for OHW+. Prior to joining Personnel Today she covered the logistics and transport sectors.

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

You may also like

One in 40 thought to have long Covid

Could long Covid meet the definition of disability?

Long Covid: the case for making ‘work-ability’ a...

Why employers need to address ‘Covid fatigue’

CPD activities and resources: Covid-19 and risk assessment...

CPD: Covid-19 and risk assessment within construction

CPD: Long Covid – a catalyst for greater...

Managing long Covid: the next unknown for OH?

Study uncovers 203 possible long Covid symptoms

Supporting long Covid as Britain unlocks