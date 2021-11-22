Disability discriminationLatest NewsEquality & diversityNeurodiversityDisability

Does measuring disability data really help us achieve workplace inclusion?

by Angela Matthews
by Angela Matthews Relying on one overall figure to measure disability employment and pay gaps may be misleading
Shutterstock
Relying on one overall figure to measure disability employment and pay gaps may be misleading
Shutterstock

To continue reading please register or login to your OHW+ account.

Campaigners are pushing for employers to close the disability employment gap at a quicker pace, but are organisations measuring the right thing, with the right intention? Angela Matthews argues for a more holistic approach.  The government recently published figures on the disability employment gap. Campaigners often say that the gap has not moved far enough. Business Disability Forum agrees but we also remain cautious about if we – employers and the government – are measuring the right thing, and in the right way. With the government shortly due to publish its consultation on making disability workforce reporting mandatory for employers with over 250 employees, now is the time we need to consider, what we need to measure to achieve true workplace inclusion.

Behind the scenes

We know from our work with employers that an “impressive” percentage of disabled people in the workforce, beautifully structured and legally accurate policies, and emotive internal communications campaigns are not the measure of an inclusive workplace for disabled people. I recently spoke to a disabled employee working in an organisation which had won awards and attracted media attention for disability inclusion. When I suggested to this employee that they had perhaps found an employer that truly values that everyone is different, they burst into tears and said I “could not be more wrong”. They then proceeded to share their personal workplace experiences with me. Th
Angela Matthews

Angela Matthews is Head of Policy and Research at Business Disability Forum

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

You may also like

Disability pay gap narrows to 16.5%

Law firm salaries’ relationship with diversity revealed

Disabled IT manager discriminated against because of need...

Disability inclusion at work – the why and...

Flexible approaches to open up work to 4...

PwC reports disability and socio-economic pay gaps

Could long Covid meet the definition of disability?

Organisations may have to produce disability workforce reports

Government proposes measures to cut disability employment gap

Two in five recruiters not recording diversity of...