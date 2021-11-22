Does measuring disability data really help us achieve workplace inclusion?

recently published figures on the disability employment gap. Campaigners often say that the gap has not moved far enough. Business Disability Forum agrees but we also remain cautious about if we – employers and the government – are measuring the right thing, and in the right way. With the government shortly due to publish its consultation on making disability workforce reporting mandatory for employers with over 250 employees, now is the time we need to consider, what we need to measure to achieve true workplace inclusion.Campaigners are pushing for employers to close the disability employment gap at a quicker pace, but are organisations measuring the right thing, with the right intention? Angela Matthews argues for a more holistic approach. The government