Does measuring disability data really help us achieve workplace inclusion?

Behind the scenes

The government recently published figures on the disability employment gap. Campaigners often say that the gap has not moved far enough. Business Disability Forum agrees but we also remain cautious about if we – employers and the government – are measuring the right thing, and in the right way. With the government shortly due to publish its consultation on making disability workforce reporting mandatory for employers with over 250 employees, now is the time we need to consider, what we need to measure to achieve true workplace inclusion.We know from our work with employers that an “impressive” percentage of disabled people in the workforce, beautifully structured and legally accurate policies, and emotive internal communications campaigns are not the measure of an inclusive workplace for disabled people. I recently spoke to a disabled employee working in an organisation which had won awards and attracted media attention for disability inclusion.When I suggested to this employee that they had perhaps found an employer that truly values that everyone is different, they burst into tears and said I “could not be more wrong”. They then proceeded to share their personal workplace experiences with me. Th