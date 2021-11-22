Burnout and mental ill health rife within universities

Supporting staff wellbeing in higher education, by Education Support, surveyed 2,046 academic and academic-related staff on the psychosocial hazards they encountered in their work. Just a third (29%) achieved scores indicating ‘average’ wellbeing, with more than half (53%) showing signs of probable depression. Many respondents were also showing signs of burnout, with nearly a third (29%) saying they felt ‘emotionally drained’ from their work at the end of each. More than a third (36%) said they always, or almost always, neglected their personal needs because of the demands of their work. More than a quarter (28%) reported missing important personal activities because of the time they spent working.Depression, stress, anxiety, burnout, overwork and poor work-life balance are rife within universities, a damning report on staff wellbeing within higher education has suggested. The report,