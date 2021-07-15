Blog post alleges sexual harassment and misogyny in advertising sector

Sexual harassment
Sexual harassment in a pandemic: why staff are more vulnerable
To continue reading please register or login to your OHW+ account.A senior advertising agency figure has exposed the extent of sexual harassment, assault, misogyny and discrimination in the industry.
Sexual harassment in a pandemic: why staff are more vulnerable
Ashleigh has been a trade journalist since 2012. She covers all aspects of HR, recruitment and employment issues for Personnel Today, as well as occupational health and wellbeing for OHW+. Prior to joining Personnel Today she covered the logistics and transport sectors.