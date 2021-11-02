More than a fifth feel isolated working from home

To continue reading please register or login to your OHW+ account.More than a fifth of employees feel being isolated in a home office during the pandemic has had a negative impact on their mental health and wellbeing, according to research. In a poll of 1,000 people by Gazprom Marketing and Trading (GM&T), 21% said working from home had affected their mental health, with 41% adding that not being able to socialise with colleagues was what they missed most. According to GM&T resourcing adviser Mark Trueman, this highlighted the need for employers still to be looking at ways to alleviate the negative aspects of home working, such as employees feeling isolated. At a practical level this could mean things such as trying to replicate social activities virtually, although he conceded this can be difficult to do, but also offering support via benefits such as employee assistance programmes. Trueman said: “Luckily, the stigma of mental illness isn’t what it was, and there’s a whole host of different ways your workplace might be able to help. For example, we’d urge anyone at GM&T who’s been feeling the stress and the strain of the past 12 or so months to check out our employee assistance programme. We’d highly recommend seeing if your own employee offers something similar too.”
Nic Paton is editor of Occupational Health & Wellbeing, within OHW+. One of the country's foremost workplace health journalists, Nic has written for Occupational Health & Wellbeing since 2001, and has edited the magazine since 2018.