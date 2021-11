Pay rises and better in-work benefits needed to retain staff, report finds

To continue reading please register or login to your OHW+ account.

Forty-one per cent of people in the three sectors hit the hardest by labour shortages – logistics and transport, hospitality, and social care – are considering leaving their job in the next year, according to a report by think-tank Autonomy and corporate governance consultancy Pensions & Investments Research Consultants. Asked why they felt dissatisfied in the current role, 55% cite low pay, 48% feel there are better opportunities elsewhere, and 42% say their job is bad for their mental health. Working hours are also a concern – 31% say long working hours are a source of dissatisfaction and 30% feel their working hours are too unpredictable. Despite workforce planning becoming a board-level priority at many organisations, the A shortage of vision report says companies’ responses to labour shortages are falling short. Short-term retention bonuses and targeted recruitment drives are just “sticking plasters”, it says.Asked what would keep them in these sectors in the long term, 73% of workers want a pay rise, 41% want better in-work benefits and 39% want a shorter working week with the same pay. More than half of the 1,012 workers polled say their organisation has not offered any incentives to keep them, but a handful of employers are offering benefits that are in line with that employees want. Almost a fifth say their em