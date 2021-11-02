Pay rises and better in-work benefits needed to retain staff, report finds

A shortage of vision report says companies’ responses to labour shortages are falling short. Short-term retention bonuses and targeted recruitment drives are just “sticking plasters”, it says.The labour shortage will worsen unless organisations offer staff desireable incentives to keep them, including pay rises and better working hours. Forty-one per cent of people in the three sectors hit the hardest by labour shortages – logistics and transport, hospitality, and social care – are considering leaving their job in the next year, according to a report by think-tank Autonomy and corporate governance consultancy Pensions & Investments Research Consultants. Asked why they felt dissatisfied in the current role, 55% cite low pay, 48% feel there are better opportunities elsewhere, and 42% say their job is bad for their mental health. Working hours are also a concern – 31% say long working hours are a source of dissatisfaction and 30% feel their working hours are too unpredictable. Despite workforce planning becoming a board-level priority at many organisations, the