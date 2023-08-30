Neurodiversity-focused occupational health service launches

A company that offers neurodiversity training, coaching and consultancy services has launched a new occupational health service specialising in supporting neurodivergent individuals.

Creased Puddle developed the service after finding that many ‘traditional’ OH providers did not have the skills, experience or capability to provide the services that employers of neurodivergent people require, as many OH doctors and nurses have not had specific training around assessing and supporting neurodiversity.

It claimed that many third party OH providers provide a “fee-per-item service” which often mean the specific requirements of neurodivergent employees are not automatically covered.

Furthermore, it claimed that many employers’ approach to supporting neurodivergent employees has become siloed, shuttwhere there is little communication between various stakeholders.

“This leaves the employee feeling they are passed from pillar to post without any direct action. This also leads to the employees felling stressed, unworthy and a sense of abandonment,” a company spokesperson said.

“In reality when a case arises and there is a need to support a neurodivergent employee, OH are often not even involved and some within OH may not consider it part of their remit.

“The service that Creased Puddle has devised focusses on a joined up approach involving a comprehensive and multidisciplinary support service which acts as a one stop shop. The intention is that employers can make one referral without the need to contact other services for diagnosis, assessment and coaching which is lacking in many other offerings.”

Creased Puddle has appointed registered nurse and health and wellbeing specialist Robert Manson to lead the service. He has formerly held OH roles at energy companies RWE and npower, spent 20 years at GlaxoSmithKline, and has supported neurodivergent employees to access appropriate support.

CEO of Creased Puddle Caroline Turner said: “We are so excited to have Robert join our team to further develop and support occupational health teams and HR professionals in all sectors. We know from our own experience that whilst may organisations offer occupational health support, there is a gap in terms of supporting neurodivergent individuals needing access to OH services. What we can now offer is OH specifically designed to support neurodivergent individuals in the workplace.”

The service will provide fitness for work advice, workplace needs assessments and coaching.

The spokesperson said: “We know from our own experience by providing a ‘one stop shop’ and including the right people at the right time we will reduce employee sickness absence, increase engagement and witness a reduction of workplace pressures and stress with this early intervention.

“We know our existing clients within the criminal justice system, police forces and industry welcome this new joined up approach and we have benefitted from our great relationships with them to improve our knowledge of what they require. We are committed to ensuring that this process of support is fit for purpose and has the individual’s wellbeing right at its centre.”