Report: Prioritise workers’ pensions, not shareholder returns

Do dividends pay our pensions? calls for a number of actions to reform how returns are allocated to close the gap between the “working people who create the wealth” and share-owners, who it claims are too focused on short-term payouts. These include including a seat on the board for workers, directly elected from the workers; making reporting requirements stronger for publicly listed companies and investment firms; stronger collective bargaining rights for workers and that directors’ duties are rewritten to remove the current requirement to prioritise the interests of shareholders over other stakeholders. The report’s authors found that just 6% of UK listed shares are owned by UK workers. More than three-quarters of workers would back a legal obligation for businesses to give as much weight to the interests of staff as to shareholders.Shareholder returns that go into UK workers’ pensions are “very unequally allocated” and “disproportionately benefit a wealthy minority”, according to a report by the TUC, think tank Common Wealth and the High Pay Centre. TUC general secretary Frances O’Grady claimed that “working people deserve a fair share of the wealth they create” and described a growing gap between profits for shareholders and investment in wages and pensions for average workers. The report,