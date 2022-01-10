Collective bargainingLatest NewsEmployee relationsCorporate governanceExecutive pay

Report: Prioritise workers’ pensions, not shareholder returns

by Jo Faragher
by Jo Faragher Employees need more of a voice in how shareholder returns are allocated, the report claims
Shutterstock
Shutterstock

Shareholder returns that go into UK workers’ pensions are “very unequally allocated” and “disproportionately benefit a wealthy minority”, according to a report by the TUC, think tank Common Wealth and the High Pay Centre. TUC general secretary Frances O’Grady claimed that “working people deserve a fair share of the wealth they create” and described a growing gap between profits for shareholders and investment in wages and pensions for average workers. The report, Do dividends pay our pensions? calls for a number of actions to reform how returns are allocated to close the gap between the “working people who create the wealth” and share-owners, who it claims are too focused on short-term payouts. These include including a seat on the board for workers, directly elected from the workers; making reporting requirements stronger for publicly listed companies and investment firms; stronger collective bargaining rights for workers and that directors’ duties are rewritten to remove the current requirement to prioritise the interests of shareholders over other stakeholders. The report’s authors found that just 6% of UK listed shares are owned by UK workers. More than three-quarters of workers would back a legal obligation for businesses to give as much weight to the interests of staff as to shareholders.

Employee voice

FTSE 350 companies "could do better" on employee voice  Establish "wage boards" to address low-paid workers earnings 
They found that between 1981 and 1998, UK pension funds accounted for over a quarter of the total market value of UK listed shares. However, this declined to just under 13% before the financial crisis in 2008, then dropped sharply to its current position: around 2.4% for direct ownership, and 6% with indirect ownership included. Foreign in
Jo Faragher has been an employment and business journalist for 20 years. She regularly contributes to Personnel Today and writes features for a number of national business and membership magazines.

