Learning teams too focused on courses, survey finds

Only 4% of organisations use real-time, on-the-job learning as their main learning strategy, according to a survey by knowledge platform Fuse. Four in 10 learning and development teams are following a course-led strategy and are struggling to replace these courses with real-time learning opportunities, it found. Just one in four organisations provide employees with access to learning materials "in the flow of work", despite the fact that 92% of respondents thought on-demand access to knowledge was important. Furthermore, 55% of L&D or HR professionals themselves said they often had to access knowledge in real time to perform their own role. Nine in 10 felt that the loss of company expert knowledge was a serious business issue, according to Fuse, with the current "great resignation" causing concern for a potential corporate brain drain.
Jo Faragher has been an employment and business journalist for 20 years. She regularly contributes to Personnel Today and writes features for a number of national business and membership magazines.