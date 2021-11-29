Action learningBlended learningLatest NewsCareer developmente-learning

Learning teams too focused on courses, survey finds

by Jo Faragher
Only 4% of organisations use real-time, on-the-job learning as their main learning strategy, according to a survey by knowledge platform Fuse. Four in 10 learning and development teams are following a course-led strategy and are struggling to replace these courses with real-time learning opportunities, it found. Just one in four organisations provide employees with access to learning materials “in the flow of work”, despite the fact that 92% of respondents thought on-demand access to knowledge was important. Furthermore, 55% of L&D or HR professionals themselves said they often had to access knowledge in real time to perform their own role. Nine in 10 felt that the loss of company expert knowledge was a serious business issue, according to Fuse, with the current “great resignation” causing concern for a potential corporate brain drain. One in five organisations surveyed by Fuse anticipated up to 20% churn in employees in the next 12 months. More than half (58%) said this would reduce innovation, while 43% felt it would increase costs. Almost three-quarters (73%) of respondents said they assigned most of their learning efforts towards upskilling employees to perform better, rather than expanding employees’ repertoire of skills to boost their careers. More than two-thirds (68%) felt that the ability to find and share knowledge was important to increase skills, while access to the learning in the flow of work was important for 58%. Fuse CEO Luke Oubridge said the company’s findings had shown a “significant disconnect in terms of what leaders know and want L&D to look like in the modern-day organisation”. “The reality is that a great many are still struggling to swap course-centric strategies for
