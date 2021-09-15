Could long Covid meet the definition of disability?

To continue reading please register or login to your OHW+ account.While not formally recognised as a disability, the effect long Covid may have on a person's ability to work may mean it should be considered as such. Hollie Ryan looks at the support employers may need to offer staff with persistent symptoms to avoid legal claims. While most people have heard of long Covid, it is a new illness that isn’t fully understood and can impact an employee’s ability to work or result in long periods of absence. Employers will need to manage long Covid-related symptoms and absences carefully, as employees with the condition could be considered to be disabled and will be protected under disability discrimination legislation.
Hollie Ryan is a senior associate at Stevens & Bolton LLP.