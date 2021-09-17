LGBTTransgenderEquality & diversitySexual orientation discriminationLatest News

Do we still have pride in Pride? Benjamin Cohen talks to Oven-Ready HR

by Chris Taylor
by Chris Taylor Benjamin Cohen, founder of PinkNews
Benjamin Cohen, founder of PinkNews

Pride month is the annual celebration, commemoration and affirmation of LGBT+ activism and culture that started with the Stonewall uprising in June 1969 in New York. Over 50 years on, great strides have been made in many countries in terms of equality and opportunity with many changes enshrined in law. So do we still need Pride? If we do, what role should organisations play in helping break down these barriers and is it frankly any of their business? The cynic in me believes too many organisations are quick to wrap their logo in the rainbow colours but still trade very comfortably and shamelessly with oppressive regimes and systems. Joining Oven-Ready HR this week is Benjamin Cohen, founder and chief executive of PinkNews – a digital media business with a mission to inform, inspire change and empower people to be themselves. Today PinkNews has a weekly reach in the millions across all of its platforms. Benjamin gives a robust defence of Pride in this lively, personal and wide-ranging discussion.
