Do we still have pride in Pride? Benjamin Cohen talks to Oven-Ready HR

If we do, what role should organisations play in helping break down these barriers and is it frankly any of their business? The cynic in me believes too many organisations are quick to wrap their logo in the rainbow colours but still trade very comfortably and shamelessly with oppressive regimes and systems. Joining Oven-Ready HR this week is Benjamin Cohen, founder and chief executive of PinkNews – a digital media business with a mission to inform, inspire change and empower people to be themselves. Today PinkNews has a weekly reach in the millions across all of its platforms. Benjamin gives a robust defence of Pride in this lively, personal and wide-ranging discussion.