British Army ends beard ban

The British Army has ended its century-old ban on beards, but has outlined several requirements for length and grooming.

According to the new policy, which was first reported by The Times, only a “full set beard” is allowed. It must be between 2.5mm and 25.5mm, trimmed off the cheekbones and neck, and there must be “no patchy or uneven growth” and “no exaggerated colours”.

The Army is the last of the armed forces to lift the ban on facial hair. The Royal Navy has long allowed a full beard and moustache, while the RAF permitted beards in 2019.

Prior to the change, the Army only allowed beards for health, religious or operational reasons.

In a video message to soldiers and officers before the Easter weekend, Paul Carney, the most senior non-commissioned officer in the British Army, said that the change had to be approved by the King.

The policy took immediate effect to allow soldiers to grow beards over the Easter break. The beards will be inspected once troops return from leave.

Carney said: “Getting to an outcome has taken a bit longer than expected due to the larger number of stakeholders that were involved, including His Majesty the King, our politicians and our allies.

“CGS [chief of the general staff] has taken account of your views and has decided the appearance policy will change with our officers and soldiers being allowed to grow beards.”

Defence secretary Grant Shapps last year said that banning beards in the Army was “ridiculous”, and urged it to “modernise”.

In a post on X last week, Shapps said the change was “sensible”.

With army recruitment being a big priority and a recent YouGov finding most men (54 per cent) now say they currently have a beard or moustache, I asked the army to formally review the outdated beard ban. Today this sensible change in rules has been made:https://t.co/YneAylHkG1 — Rt Hon Grant Shapps MP (@grantshapps) March 29, 2024

